4.4 Million Quit Jobs This Fall Across USA

Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector providing expert support in areas such as financial recruitment jobs. The firm has grown in strength and expertise over almost two decades and now offers a very broad spectrum of support that includes financial recruitment jobs and positions in many fields across banking and financial services, from risk management and sales and trading to legal and compliance, quantitative research and trading and financial technology. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, Selby Jennings has extensive resources when it comes to supporting organizations keen to secure business-critical talent. For talented people looking to take advantage of high demand for workers and the many opportunities that exist across banking and financial services today, Selby Jennings is a well-connected and well-resourced partner to have.



The firm's reach in the USA is extensive and covers most major cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The USA team has access to a robust international connection as a result of being part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This combination of nationwide and international reach and experience is vital when it comes to an area like financial recruitment jobs, which is a global industry. The team at Selby Jennings is key to the way the business supports clients and candidates and the firm invests heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available via the firm today, including Full Stack/Back End Software Engineer, Investment Banking Senior Analyst and Investment Associate.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

