4.5 Star Property App - Paint My Place Has Gone Free

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Selecting the right shade or color of paint can be a tedious and tiresome process which may require several trip to the paint store, bringing home multiple sample sized cans of paint and then painting various small squares of different colored paints to gauge what color suits best and at the end of it all, some fortunate people are able to select the right shade, while for others confusion prevails which could result in repeating the whole process again. The Paint My Place app allows people to skip paint selection process and take advantage of virtually painting with global brand name paint colors on their uploaded or captured photos with the Paint My Place App – v1.3 is now free and with no in-App advertising! This easy to use, fun and highly effective app is not only great for people painting their own properties but it is also a must have for interior decorators and who select colors for properties professionally such as painters, architects, builders .



The developer, Daniel Plit, states “We’ve enjoyed incredible success with the paid version – maintaining a top 10 position in the Australian App Store’s Productivity category, sustaining a 4.5 star user review average and receiving 5 star reviews from leading App reviewers. Converting the App to a freemium model enables a ‘try before you buy’ approach and we anticipate this will drive Paint My Place’s reach further.”



The free version of the Paint My Place app has a set of useful features which allow users to capture a photo or upload an image and paint with 15 real brand name paint colors and 3 recommended palettes (color schemes) with the option of applying an undercoat. Color schemes include a selection of Benjamin Moore Paints, Dulux Paints, Farrow and Ball Paints, the app also let users select the size of the brush and opacity of the paint, quickly splash on paint with the intuitive bucket tool, the circle guide shows where user‘s finger is painting, exterior with roof and fence finishes can also be enhanced, for ease users can zoom in and out using the two finger pinching gesture or undo any accidental brush strokes in a snap with the eraser or undo tool, additionally the app features a ‘?’, providing assistance on using the tools to ensure that users have a great experience. The app is compatible for iPhone, iPod and iPad also optimized for iPhone 5 and compatible with IOS 7. The full version of the App for $2.99 features over 30,000 brand name paint colors from 35 of the World’s favorite brands and many other useful features. Download for free at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/paint-my-place-realistic-color/id633043691?mt=8



Please visit http://www.paintmyplace.mobi for more information or watch the video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeDy1CwQMkk&feature=youtu.be



Media Enquires

Daniel Plit - Managing Director

M +61 402 488 896

E daniel@custommobileapps.com.au