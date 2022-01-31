4.6 Million Americans Choose ACA for Health Insurance During Pandemic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2022 -- The Affordable Care Act (ACA) has had a bumpy journey since it was first enacted in 2010. However, when President Biden came into office in January last year he reopened the nation's online insurance marketplace - a move that was incredibly timely given the ongoing pandemic conditions the country was suffering through. In the six weeks following 1st November last year, an all-time high of 12.6 million Americans signed up for health coverage under the ACA. President Biden has been quoted as saying, "As we keep up our fight against the pandemic, it is more important than ever that we continue to expand coverage and lower costs." His Build Back Better plans include proposals to expand health insurance coverage, in particular for poorer states. In 2021 as a whole, 4.6 million Americans were able to access health insurance coverage via the ACA, something that is proving essential as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.



The market for health insurance is at a critical point in the US as the country looks forward to a future of recovery from the impact of the pandemic. As a specialist in insurance jobs USA, Selby Jennings is focused on supporting talented people in making career-defining moves within the industry, as well as ensuring organizations have the teams they need to thrive. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and contacts across the sector so it is well resourced and networked when it comes to ensuring the right connections can be made. Insurance jobs USA is just one area of expertise at the firm. The team here also has a wealth of experience in other areas such as legal and compliance, investment management, sales and trading, financial technology and quantitative research and trading. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions the firm is able to create options for every hiring requirement.



With a broad nationwide network that includes major hubs, such as San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, Selby Jennings has genuinely extensive reach across the country when it comes to insurance jobs USA. The firm is also a visible international presence, as the team in the USA is part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+, adding a vital level of extended cross-border reach to the services on offer. In addition, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Talent drives growth, something that the team at Selby Jennings understands well, which is why the firm has invested significantly in its own people. Consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as insurance jobs USA there are many different roles available with the firm today, including Life Actuary, Vice President [Direct Lending] and Private Credit Senior Associate [Specialty Lending].



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.