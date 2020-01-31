Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 80 pages on title 'U.S. Elevators and Escalators Market By Product (Elevator, Escalator) By Service (New-Equipment Installation, Maintenance and Modernization) By Sector (Commercial Complex, Residential Complex), By End-Use and Regional Forecasts 2017-2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, U.S. and important players such as FUJITEC, Overview, Financial (Subject to Data Availability), Product Summary Etc.



U.S. Elevators and Escalators Market to reach USD xxx million by 2025.

U.S. Elevators and Escalators Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.62% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The Driving force for the Elevators and Escalators market is the stringent safety regulations. Due to which the regulations for tough and strict standards could have reduced the damage or death, each year as there are lethal mishaps that bring up the issue one is licensing prerequisites for elevator professionals, and the other is the safety standards that apply to establish more existing lifts.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

FUJITEC, Overview, Financial (Subject to Data Availability), Product Summary, Recent Developments, KONE, Mitsubishi Electric US, OTIS ELEVATOR, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp Elevator, American Crescent Elevator, Bramalea Elevator, Cambridge Elevating, Delta Elevator



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Elevator

Escalator



By Service

New-Equipment Installation

Maintenance and Modernization



By Sector

Commercial Complex

Residential Complex



By End-use

Material Handling Elevators

Passenger Elevators



By Regions:

North America

U.S.



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025



Target Audience of the U.S. Elevators and Escalators in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. U.S. Elevators and Escalators Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. U.S. Elevators and Escalators Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. U.S. Elevators and Escalators Market, By Product

Chapter 6. U.S. Elevators and Escalators Market, By Service

Chapter 7. U.S. Elevators and Escalators Market, by Sector

....Continued



