474 Toys Collected at 'Santa in the Pines' for United Way's Holiday Project

Jensen Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- For the fifth year in a row, Tim and Brittany Holdy, owners of Holdy Realty, hosted a toy drive at their home in The Pines subdivision in Jensen Beach.



The couple has named the occasion "Santa in The Pines." They started mailing out invitations in September to all of their 556 neighbors in The Pines and Windemere for the December 7 event.



Neighbors were all encouraged to get out, meet, mingle and enjoy a free fun-filled evening with all their fellow neighbors. The Holdy's asked neighbors to bring a new unwrapped toy to benefit the United Way of Martin County's Holiday Project. The Holdy's provided all the neighbors with a special holiday dinner prepared by private Chef Howard Farro, professionally photographed pictures with Santa Claus courtesy of Nikki Nicole Photography, live music from two bands (The Ignite Band & Tailored Soul), a complimentary open bar and there was even falling "snow."



"Last year we collected 273 toys," said Tim Holdy, a proud dad of two children, 7-year-old Kailyn and 4-year-old Kamryn. "This year we set the bar high, with a goal to collect at least 300 toys. I am excited to report that the event was a huge success and it was our absolute pleasure to collect 474 toys this year on behalf of our community for the United Way's Holiday Project! I'd really like to say thank you to all our friends and neighbors in The Pines and Windemere who joined us this year for our fifth annual Santa in The Pines event! You have all helped make the season bright for children right here in Martin County and I cannot thank you all enough!"



Brittany Holdy added, "Having volunteered previous years with setup and distribution for the United Way's Holiday Project everything kind of seems full circle from us collecting all the toys at our event to then seeing them all actually get distributed to our struggling families. To see the smiles and tears of joy on the parent's faces knowing they have one less worry this holiday season is such a great feeling. For some children these are the only couple presents they will receive this Christmas making this so important. To be able to assist in such an impactful way really makes me happy to host Santa in The Pines every year."



Rachel Terlizzi, Director of Community Impact at United Way of Martin County, attended Santa in The Pines again this year and said, "Because of this generosity, 474 children will have a wonderful Christmas!"



Others in attendance included Stuart Police Sergeant Brian Bossio. "This is the fifth year at the event and the Stuart Police Department is very proud to be a part of such a worthwhile cause," said Bossio.



