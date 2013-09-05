48-Hour Limited Leawo Blu-Ray Player Giveaway Is Now Live on Paddle

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Paddle, an excellent platform dedicated to providing the most awesome deals, now has an exclusive giveaway for readers. Paddle is giving away unlimited license keys of Leawo Blu-ray player on its homepage. The best-reviewed Blu-ray player software is normally priced at $59.95. But thanks to the cooperation between Paddle and Leawo Software, all readers could get Leawo Blu-ray player for totally free in a limited time. The Blu-ray media player giveaway is now in full swing and lasts for 48 hours only.



As part of the promo offer by Paddle, readers may doubt about exactly what Leawo Blu-ray Player could do. In fact, this Blu-ray player software is a four-in-one software combo, getting region free Blu-ray player, free DVD player software, free HD video player and free music player in one pack. It could play back Blu-ray and DVD discs in all region codes and copy protections. Besides, it provides perfect playback solutions for Blu-ray ISO File, DVD ISO/IFO File, HD videos, common videos and audios in a wide range of formats. This advanced Blu-ray playback software even gives full support to various audio decoding technologies like Dolby, DTS, AAC, TrueHD, DTS-HD, etc. bringing second-to-none cinematic soundtrack to home.



Leawo Blu-ray Player is also equipped with many user-friendly features like detailed navigation, full-screen playback, switching between 9 languages, 100% compatibility with Windows 8 OS, neat UI and more. Leawo Blu-ray Player is thus far one of the best-reviewed Blu-ray media player software.



How to Grab the Leawo Blu-ray Player for Free on Paddle.com?

1. Simply visit the giveaway page and sign in the Paddle account;

2. Fill in the email address at the upper right of the page, then click "Go";

3. Tell friends about the Leawo Blu-ray Player freebie via Facebook, Tweet or Google Plus;

4. Click "Get this FREE" button to obtain the free Leawo Blu-ray Player. The free license key will be sent to the email box soon.



Price and availability:

Leawo Blu-ray Player is normally priced at $59.95 per registration key. But in the coming 48 hours, all Paddle readers could get the full version of this Blu-ray player software at no cost.



Note that the giveaway version should be activated with the free license key before the giveaway activity ends. Besides, no free update and technical support are provided for using the giveaway version.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide people. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Blu-ray media player, DVD Ripper, Video Converter, iTunes Cleaner, Music Recorder, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo now joins hands with Paddle.com to give away its hit Blu-ray player software for 48-hour only. For more details, please visit https://www.paddle.com/freebie/490520/blu-ray-player/.