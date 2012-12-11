48 Hr Mayan Calendar- New World Special on www.a2zen.fm Dec 20-21st 2012

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- www.A2Zen.fm online Talk Radio. Professional and informed hosts will broadcasting live (call in) as well as pre recorded talk shows to honor the coming of the New World Shift Dec 20th and 21st 2012. The shows will be syndicated on iTunes, Stitcher.com Tunein.com UKHealthRadio and Dream Vision Radio.And forever in iTunes podcasts and our Archives under Mayan/2012.Do not worry if you miss a show as all shows are replayed 48 hours straight! These are examples of the shows to come:



Listen in at 11pm EST on Thursday, December 20th Angela Levesque, host of On Health & Healing will discuss the end of the Mayan calendar with bestseller author and Shaman, "don Miguel Ruiz".



Many have predicted the coming of a new world. As the Mayan calendar comes to an end, what can we expect as we move into this much prophesized event? Join Angela Levesque and guest; don Miguel Ruiz as he shares his hopes for December 21st, 2012 and beyond. Listen in as he gives insight on the messages of the Mayan Elders and how each one of us can create a new dream based in truth and awareness.



To learn more about this host and the show visit http://www.hestiahealth.com.



Healing Journeys Thurs 8 on Dec 20th-8-9pmET. LIVE Callin Show-Maria Clark, an intuitive psychic spiritual counselor will join Jaentra Green Gardener to help all who call in with guidance, love, and messages and healing coming from all the vast unseen partnership surrounding us. Reach out for new energy messages and a fresh perspective on your life. We welcome all the love and transformation coming through the alignment of all the planets with galactic center by sharing the healing, love, soul record reading, and spiritual counseling we can. We offer ways to frame your life’s question with options providing uplifting openings for your future of new beginnings. Find out ways to keep in balance, find your still point and receive healing during this show. http://www.healinghandsnetwork.org



Dec 20th 6 pm ET from UK-Exposing The Truth Aaron from Exposing the Truth.info and Robert from Truth Exposed Radio are dispelling the myths to remove peoples fear of 2012.



The Holly Hall Show with Guest Carlos Cedillo Dec 16th 9 pm ET with replays on Dec 20 and Dec 21



Mayan Expert Carlos Cedillo witth discuss the raising of consciousness that Dr. Calleman predicted. This has manifested in a rejection of Conservative principles of selfishness in favor of the liberal approach of we're all in it together.



Peace has been breaking out around the world, from the middle east, Israel-Palestine to New York 24 hours of zero violence.



Karma is wrapping up for everybody. Personal and collective. Guerilla Grid working crystal planting around tall landmarks. Healing ancient karma.



AFTERMATH Shows:



Lucid Waking with Rev Shar Dec 23 at 8 pm ET

The energetic effects of the aftermath of Dec 21s 2012.

Conversations with DZAR Tuesday Dec 25th 9 pm ET



Live from the 1st World Parliament on Spirituality in India...how to live as the new consciousness once the dust settles on the 22nd. http://converstationswithdazar.com



Living Out Loud: "Dispelling the 2012 Myth" Hosted by: Dr. RavenHawk, who holds a Master's degree in Counseling Psychology, Ph.D. in Comparative Religion and is an Art Therapist, Board Certified Holistic Practitioner, Native Healer and Master Success Coach. Dr. RavenHawk is also a Board Certified Hypnotherapist and Board Certified Sexologist. Hosted by: Rachel Love, a busy Ghost Whisperer / Intuitive, Associate Interfaith Minister / Intuitive Instructor.Host of The Rachel Love Show & Transitional Coach.



