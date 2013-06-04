48,000 Runners to Race in NYC Marathon

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- The NYC is on course to return to the position of world’s largest marathon this year. Race organizers announced today that the lottery for open registration spots has now been closed.



Last year’s race was cancelled which is said to have had a significant impact on this years events. 19,000 of last year’s registered runners chose to roll over registration to this year. Entry was guaranteed but runners still had to pay the entry fee for 2013.



After the reserved spots for the 2012 runners, the other categories of international runners, time qualifiers and charity runners, only 4,500 spots were left for the lottery registration. 33,000 people entered the pool for the random drawing.



