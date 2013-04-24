48HourMasters.com Provides Free Samples of Mastering, Offers Affordable Audio Mastering Solutions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- 48 HM Mastering Studios, a company dedicated in providing various audio mastering solutions, is now providing free sample to showcase its studio like mastering quality. The company will master a part of a song that requires mastering and send to the interested customer to display the difference audio mastering can make on the quality of the final product. 48 HM audio mastering is a great opportunity for independent artists to enhance their songs or albums who can’t afford to visit studios and pay a large sum.



The media spokesperson of 48 HM quoted on the service they are providing, “Every artist wants to create an album that is of premier quality and has studio equivalent sound. However the cost of audio mastering from studios is not affordable to all, especially independent artists who are looking for their breakthrough in the industry. We have been mastering songs and albums for past 6 years and our team has over 12 years of experience in creating a track that sounds exactly like a studio product. After we apply our music mastering techniques there has always been a significant difference and the songs sound like any other major studio productions. Due to advanced technology we can now provide our mastering services at very reasonable pricing and since we are an online mastering company our services have already reached different parts of the world. Interested individuals can also send us a song and we will master a part of it for free to showcase the impact of our mastering.”



The company is currently pricing their mastering solutions either per song or per album i.e. a total of 10 songs. A few mastering samples of various genres of music are also available on the website and can be instantly downloaded. The company has also published informative articles on what CD Mastering actually is and how it is beneficial when creating a professional audio album. Tips on mastering and the norms that studios usually follow are openly discussed on the website as well.



48 HM has a money back guarantee incase the customers are not satisfied with the service and all song mastering orders are also completed within 48 hours, which is how the company came up with its name. 48 HM has already worked for number of independent artists and production houses around the world.



About 48 HM Mastering Studios

48 HM Mastering Studios is one of the leading companies that provides audio mastering. Through their online platform, http://www.48hourmasters.com/, the various mastering services offered by the company and samples of its previous work can be viewed. The company is known for its high quality studio like audio mastering and for also offering a free sample of the mastering of required track.



For more information about CD Mastering, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of 48hourmasters.com, please email to support@48hourmasters.com.