49er Joe Staley to Host Charity Bowling Tournament "Enriching the Lives of the Youth Is a Team Event!"

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- On Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1:00 p.m., San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Lineman Joe Staley will host the first annual Strikes For Kids San Francisco Bowling Tournament at Bowlmor Lanes in Cupertino.



Staley will be joined by several of his 49er teammates, who will compete against various participants, fans and local business owners from the community to help raise money to benefit Strikes For Kids. The organization will use the proceeds to make a direct impact for underprivileged children and families in the Santa Clara County community.



Strikes For Kids a 501 c(3) nonprofit organization that partners professional athletes with benefiting children organizations in the community strives to enrich the lives of the youth in each of the cities where their events are held. Based in Sacramento, the organization has hosted charity bowling and golf tournaments around the United States and this will be their first event held in Bay area.



“I’m excited to announce the partnership between Mr. Staley and Strikes For Kids,” Strikes For Kids Founder Joe Allen said. “We’re looking forward to help out the children and give back to the Santa Clara County community and 49er fans especially, to come out and show their support for the great causes behind this event.”



Registration for the event is a $40 donation per person or $180 for a team of (5) bowlers. Children under the age of 10 are free. Included in registration are 3 games, an event shirt, bowling shoes, pizza, soft drinks and a gift bag. A silent auction and awards ceremony will conclude the event at 3:30 p.m. To register for the event please visit www.strikes4kids.org under the (San Francisco) section. For additional information or questions feel free to contact Mr. Allen at (559) 241-4412.



Media Contact:

Joe Allen

Founder/CEO

Strikes For Kids

(559)241-4412

www.strikes4kids.org