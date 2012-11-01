4Everinmyheart Launched a New Range of Pet Memorials and Pet Urns

Narberth, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- 4Everinmyheart recently launched the latest range of pet memorials and pet urns on their business website. These pet memorials are perfect for those who have lost a special pet and wish to dedicate a memorial. Each memorial provided by them is made from special material, in a variety of shapes. They hand pick each piece for its natural beauty and clean surface for engraving. Each pet memorial is unique in size, shape and color. They have a large graphic image library for customers to browse through and choose from.



They also offer a wide range of horse memorials through which, people can preserve the memories of their departed horse. Pet products such as horse memorials, horse urns and others are a way to show adoration and appreciation for one's much loved pet. They make horse grave markers, horse memorial plaques and other pet products with complete dedication because most of them are pet owners themselves. All of their product lines are crafted from the highest quality materials with the most innovative designs and feature affordable prices and no hidden fees.



Spokesperson of 4EverInMyHeart stated, “We know you want hassle-free and convenience for payment for memorials and urns after the demise of your favorite pet. Your horse marker, horse urns and other pet memorials will be crafted exactly as we would expect for our own pet. With our anywhere anytime payment option, you can pay easily through most of the leading credit card companies such as MasterCard, VISA, American Express, Discover, PayPal and many more. Our excellent customer service personnel will guide you through everything you need to know regarding design, price of the memorials, plaques and urns.”



About 4EverInMyHeart.com

4EverInMyHeart.com has been in the pet product industry since 1975. They have made thousands of personalized pet products in the last 35 years and have engraved over 100,000 lbs. of river rock, bluestone, flagstone, marble & granite. Their staff includes 15 full time employees; three of which are "Master Craftsmen". They have the latest equipment and technology to produce the most finest and appropriate memorials for beloved pet. To know more visit www.4everinmyheart.com.