4everinmyheart Launches Latest Pet Memorials Made of Best Technology and Equipment

Pet memorials are a symbol of one's love for their beloved pet. The staff at 4Everinmyheart knows it personally because most of them, from the company owners to artisans are multiple pet owners. They understand the master- pet bondage better than others and so, can feel your pain. Every pet owner wants to create a beautiful and eternal pet memorial for their pets, who are not around anymore. They have launched a new range of Pet memorials and others products made from the latest technology and equipment to fulfill their desire. Apart from Pet memorials, they also provide pet memorial garden stones, pet memorial markers, pet memorial plaques, pet memorial stones.



A Spokesperson from 4Everinmyheart stated,”We respect, as well as understand your love for your pet. We will lovingly craft your pet memorial to the standards that we would expect for our own pet. Our staff includes 15 full time employees; three of which are "Master Craftsmen". We have the latest equipment and technology to produce the finest, most appropriate pet memorial garden stones, pet memorial markers, pet memorial plaque, pet memorial stones for your beloved pet. We are looking forward to help you honor your lost pet.”



Apart from best in class designs and structure memorials, they provide one of the most friendly customer service. Most Pet Urns and Pet Memorials ship within 3-5 days via UPS Ground. Normal delivery time is approximately 7-12 days. Rush shipment is also available. Their award winning customer service team is available 9am - 6pm EST Monday through Friday toll free at 1-800-873-PETS (7387),



4EverInMyHeart.com has been in the pet product industry since 1975. They have made thousands of personalized pet products in the last 35 years and have engraved over 100,000 lbs. of river rock, bluestone, flagstone, marble & granite. One can contact them via email at info@4everinmyheart.com, by fax to 610-649-2935 or by sending a note to Specialty Pet Products, PO Box 215, Narberth, PA 19072. To know more visit www.4everinmyheart.com