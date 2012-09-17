4EverInMyHeart Offers Anywhere Anytime Payment Facility With Extended Payment Options for Horse Marker and Other Products

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Memorials help to preserve memories and to honor those pets you appreciated and cherished. 4EverInMyHeart understands your desire to preserve the memories of your pets. They have launched a whole new line of horse markers, horse memorials and other pet products with attractive designs and quotes. Recently, they have expanded their payment options for the convenience of pet owners. They make horse grave markers; horse memorial plaques and other pet products with complete dedication because most of them are pet owners themselves.



Spokesperson of 4EverInMyHeart stated, “We know you want hassle-free and convenience for payment for memorials and urns after the demise of your favorite pet. Your horse marker, horse urns and other pet memorials will be crafted exactly as we would expect for our own pet. With our anywhere anytime payment option, you can pay easily through most of the leading credit card companies such as MasterCard, VISA, American Express, Discover, PayPal and many more. Our excellent customer service personnel will guide you through everything you need to know regarding design, price of the memorials, plaques and urns.”



Pet products such as horse urns, horse memorial plaques and others are a way to show adoration and appreciation for your much loved pet. 4EverInMyHeart will help you to decide which design is best for you with their excellent ideas and beautiful sample models. They ship most of their pet products within 3 to 5 days via UPS Ground. They have arrangement for rush shipment also. Their award winning customer care team is available from 9:00 to 6:00, Monday through Friday.



4EverInMyHeart.com has been in the pet product industry since 1975. They have made thousands of personalized pet products in the last 35 years and have engraved over 100,000 lbs. of river rock, bluestone, flagstone, marble & granite. Their staff includes 15 full time employees; three of which are "Master Craftsmen". They have the latest equipment and technology to produce the finest, most appropriate memorials for beloved pet. To know more visit www.4everinmyheart.com.