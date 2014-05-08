4EverInMyHeart.com Now Offering Complimentary Shipping on Photo Granite Memorials

Bridgeport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- 4EverInMyHeart.com is now offering complimentary shipping on Photo Granite Memorials. Choose from two elegant yet understated options to remember pets by: Photo, including a picture of the departed pet; and Non-Photo, with 436 graphics available. These items ship within 7-10 days via UPS Ground absolutely free. Give pets a peaceful and dignified resting place with Photo Granite Memorials.



Photo Granite Memorials come in several different varieties. The Engraved Photographic Granite Pet Memorial features 1.25” thick granite, pet’s picture permanently engraved, engraving of up to 4 lines of text, and 4 typestyle choices. This item comes in two sizes: 6”x9”x1.25” weighing approximately 8 lbs., and 9”x14”x1.25” weighing approximately 18 lbs. This beautifully designed piece starts at just $119.98. The easy to use form on the website allows customers to fill out their 4 lines of text and upload their photo of choice in no time. Expect delivery in just 7-14 days.



For more of a stand-out option, customers may choose the Engraved Granite Heart with Color Photo Tile. Owners can show their love with this well-crafted 2”-thick heart shape featuring natural chiseled edges, available in rose or black. The unit measures 12”x12” and the color tile 2.5”x3.25”. The price of $259.98 includes 3 lines of text and free shipping. This item is guaranteed to last a lifetime, impervious to UV rays and acid rain. Allow 3-5 weeks for manufacturing and shipping.



For more information on artisanal Photo Granite Pet Memorials, visit 4EverInMyHeart.com or call 1-800-873-7387.



About 4EverInMyHeart.com

4EverInMyHeart.com has been creating memorials, grave markers, and urns for pets since 1975. They know how important pets are to their owners and have dedicated themselves to helping people remember their valued family members. All memorials are high quality and fully customizable.



For more information visit http://www.4EverInMyHeart.com.