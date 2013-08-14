4EverInMyHeart.Com Now Offers Crafted Cremation Urns for Pets

Narberth, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- 4EverInMyHeart.Com, a renowned Urns & Grave Markers now offers crafted cremation urns for pets so that clients can memorialize their beloved pets forever. They allow customers to choose numerous designs of urns and pet memorials.



This pet memorial grave marker has an extensive range of hand crafted and unique pet urns, engraved rock or stone pet memorials, pet memorial headstones and grave markers in marble, genuine river rock or bluestone. Their products are made of a variety of materials including wood, marble and other metals and can be used for both indoor and outdoor locations. They are available in all sizes and shapes, in fact, customers can also avail custom made Urns.



A representative while elaborating their pet and dog memorials stated, “You can immortalize your pets with our beautifully designed pet memorial plaque and garden stones, pet urns which come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. You can even get your personalized message inscribed on the stone. We understand that, as a pet owner, you were very attached to your pets and wish to keep their remains close. In that regard we offer pet urns to help you keep the remains of your pets closer to home.”



The company has some of the best craftsmen who with the latest equipment and technology produce the finest dog gravestones. Customers can get the most appropriate pet urn for their beloved pet at 4EverInMyHeart.Com. Above all, they claim an insured delivery for the Pet Urns for dogs, horse or other pets in approximately 3-5 days via UPS.



About 4EverInMyHeart.Com

4EverInMyHeart.Com manufactures a wide variety of custom made pet urns to honor a pet’s life. They provide a number of signature dogs urns with paw prints made of marble, in the form of jewelry and urn vases. They also provide horse urns of various styles for their customers. They have been serving the pet product industry with thousands of personalized pet products. They have engraved over 100,000 lbs. of river rock, blue stone, flagstone, marble & granite, etc. over these decades to help customers pay tribute to their pets.



For more information, please visit: http://www.4everinmyheart.com



Contact Detail:-

4EverInMyHeart.com

PO Box 215

Narberth, PA 19072

Phone:- 1-800-873-7387