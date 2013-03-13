4EverInMyHeart.com Now Providing Wooden Heart & Oval Photo Pet Urns

Narberth, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- 4EverInMyHeart.com, known for providing unforgettable memorial services, is now providing wooden and oval photo pet urns. Available for just $99.98, these pet urns for dog are beautifully designed and reflect a true image of your pet.



A reliable spokesperson from 4EverInMyHeart.com elaborates about this new pet urn, “Heart & Oval Photo Pet Urns are made of Red Alder. This wood is a smooth surfaced wood and makes a beautiful background for the photo of your pet, paw prints, plus the name, dates, and a sentiment.”



“The photo can be placed in the urn without removing the bottom and exposing the ashes. You do not send us the photograph. It is placed in the urn after you receive it,” he adds further. Nonetheless, the urns are bottom sealer with screws and have pads to protect furniture; thus, utmost attention and detailing has been done on it.



Customers can place their order either by phone or mailing 4EverInMyHeart.com with a check or money order. Prior to order, customers can also choose the urns from three available sizes e.g. small/medium, large and X-large.



Customers can also choose from the other range of products at 4EverInMyHeart.com, which includes marble photographic urns, wooden color tile urns, photo tower urns, memory poem urns, rainbow bridge poem urns, keepsake jewelry urns, hardwood figurine urns, and many others.



4EverInMyHeart.com also provides the most enduring horse memorials with its beautiful grave marking services by skillful horse markers. The company aims to portray the true sentiments of horse owners and marks heart rendering lines in its masterfully crafted horse grave markers.



About 4EverInMyHeart.com

4EverInMyHeart.com has been in the pet product industry since 1975. The company has made thousands of personalized pet products in the last 35 years and has engraved over 100,000 lbs. of river rock, bluestone, flagstone, marble & granite. Their staff includes 15 full time employees; three of which are "Master Craftsmen". 4EverInMyHeart.com has the latest equipment and technology to produce the finest, most appropriate memorials for your beloved pet.



For more information, visit www.4everinmyheart.com or call 1-800-873-PETS

Address: Specialty Pet Products, PO Box 215, Narberth, PA 19072