4EverInMyHeart.com Offering the Most Heart-Touching Dog Memorials

Narberth, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- 4EverInMyHeart.com, a renowned organization offering personalized pet products, also offers the thematically designed dog memorials to preserve the memory of deceased pets. The organization aims at inscribing not just designs and words on the stone, but also the overall aura of the deceased one.



A spokesperson for 4EverInMyHeart.com says, “It may sound insensitive, but it’s true that you are going to lose your pet someday. However, you can show your love and respect to your dog, cat or other type of pets by creating a dog memorial pet grave marker or pet urn.”



“We” he adds “are very sensitive about your emotions at this sad time and can offer you comprehensive solutions.” Speaking particularly of dogs which, he believes, “are the man's honest friends”, he urges people to dedicate these dogs a wonderful and memorable goodbyes – if the unfortunate moment somehow arrives.



4EverInMyHeart.com's personalized dog memorials are available in different kinds which includes river rock, vanilla marble, granite, flagstone, bluestone, garden bench, bronze, slate, amongst others. The organization also designs the beautiful cremation urns for pets.



Customers can order these beautiful and heart-touching pet memorial, grave markers and urns directly using 4EverInMyHeart.com's safe and secure online shopping services. All the orders delivered are insured by the organization. The latter also guarantees to replace the damage products free of charge.



The organization trusts UPS Ground and FedEx for a safe and secure shipment. The normal delivery time for the orders is between 7 to 12 days. However, most of the orders delivered by 4EverInMyHeart.com gets delivered within 3-5 days. The organization also provides rush shipments, upon the customers' request.



About 4EverInMyHeart.com

4EverInMyHeart.com has been serving the pet product industry with thousands of personalized pet products. They have engraved over 100,000 lbs. of river rock, blue stone, flagstone, marble & granite, etc. over these decades to help their customers pay tribute to their pets. They also specialize in some of the best pet urns that can hardly be produced by anybody else in the market.



To know more about their services, please visit - http://www.4everinmyheart.com



Contact Details

Email: info@4everinmyheart.com | Address: PO Box 215, Narberth, PA 19072 | Phone: 1-800-873-7387