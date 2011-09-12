4G Equipment Market in Europe 2010-2014 - Latest Research Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of '4G Equipment Market in Europe 2010-2014' market research report to its offering.



The 4G Equipment market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 57.3 over the period 2010–2014. 4G technology provides high data transfer rates, which is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of this market. The 4G Equipment market in Europe has also been witnessing the growth of Chinese vendors in the market. However, network operators are still waiting to achieve breakeven in 3G investments, which could hinder the growth of the market.



Key vendors dominating this market include Alvarion, Ericsson, Nokia Siemens Networks, Huawei, Alcatel-Lucent, and ZTE Corp.



4G Equipment Market in Europe 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses specifically on Europe and covers the current European 4G Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



