Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2021 -- 4G Equipment is used to provide 4G connectivity that helps in carrying out day-to-day computing tasks such as internet surfing and accessing online software applications. This equipment empowers the devices to have 4G data connections on their smartphones, laptops, pagers, and various navigation devices. The rapidly growing number of connected users on electronic devices has driven the demand for 4G equipment. According to the Mobile Economy report of the Groupe SpÃ©cial Mobile (GSM) Association published in 2017, 4G is anticipated to account for 48% of overall connections by 2020. This is due to the rising penetration of smartphones in developing countries and has positively supported the market growth of 4G equipments.



As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global 4G Equipments Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.



The 4G Equipments Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. (China), ZTE Corp (China), Cisco Systems, Inc.(United States), Alvarion Technologies (Israel), Nokia Siemens Networks (Finland), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), The Hewlett-Packard Company (United States), Genband Inc. (United States), Nortel Networks Corporation (Canada), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Redline Communications (Canada), Airspan Networks, Inc. (United States), NEC Corp (Japan)



The following fragment talks about the 4G Equipments market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of 4G Equipments Market Segmentation: by Type (Long Term Equipment (LTE) {TD-LTE, FDD-LTE, LTE A}, Wi-Max Equipment), Application (Virtual Presence, Virtual Navigation, Crisis Management, Tele Medicine and Geo Processing, Multimedia and Video Services, Other), Devices (Mobile Phones, Logistics, E-commerce, Smart-phones), Component (Infrastructure Equipment (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Distributed Antenna System (DAS), Others), Testing Equipment)



4G Equipments Market Drivers:

- Growing Investment by Key Players in LTE Networks

- Thriving consumer demand for high speed connectivity

- Increasing Adoption of Smart Devices Worldwide



4G Equipments Market Trends:

- Consumer Preference for Online Video Streaming



4G Equipments Market Growth Opportunities:

- Expansion of Connectivity Services in Rural Areas

- Government Initiatives to Adopt Technologically Advanced Networks

As the 4G Equipments market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the 4G Equipments market. Scope of 4G Equipments market intelligence has proliferated to include comprehensive analysis and analytics that can help revamp business models and projections to suit current business requirements.



