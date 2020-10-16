Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Global 4G Infrastructure Equipment Market Research Report provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the 4G Infrastructure Equipment market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market size, and share, regional and country-level analysis of 4G Infrastructure Equipment market. The segmental analysis focuses on forecast by Type, Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2020-2030.



The global 4G infrastructure equipment market is expected to decline from $1.09 billion in 2019 and to $1.06 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.16%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $2.02 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 26.08%.



Top Key Players in the Global 4G Infrastructure Equipment Market: Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation., Nortel Networks Corporation, Alvarion Technologies, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.



North America was the largest region in the 4G Infrastructure Equipment market in 2019. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Digital distributed antenna systems (DAS) is a network of antennas connected to a common source. DAS uses advanced digital signal processing to improve voice and data connectivity for end-users. It can be used indoors or outdoors and can be used to provide wireless coverage in hotels, subways, airports, hospitals, businesses, roadway tunnels etc. The wireless, and advanced signal processing features have enabled the use of DAS as a reliable public safety radio communication service operation system. However, improving public safety coverage indoors is a long-standing challenge. Therefore, specialized in-building infrastructure is required to allow the two-way or trunked radio systems. Thus, Digital DAS is expected to enhance the growth of 4G infrastructure equipment market.



The 4G infrastructure equipment market covered in this report is segmented by type into small-cell; macro cell; distributed antenna system (DAS); others and by-product into time-division (TD) LTE; frequency-division duplexing LTE; LTE A.



The high cost involved in the deployment of distributed antenna systems (DAS) is expected to hamper the growth of the 4G infrastructure equipment market. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the statistical arm of CDC, the number of Americans replacing landlines with wireless phones is increasing. By the end of 2018, more than 50% of American homes had cell phones only and did not use a landline. This shows the increasing dependence on cellular connectivity and the demand for DAS as a solution for infrastructure-intensive cellular connectivity. However, the installation process of DAS is complex and expensive. DAS system requires investment of time, infrastructure, and capital. The cost ranges from $2 to $10 per sq. ft. of coverage. For instance, if the size of a building is 100,000 sq. feet, installing an active DAS will cost from $500,000 to $1 million. This includes the cost of specialized equipment, installation, and cabling, and it can take several months to a year to install. The deployment of DAS in the major projects also involves intensive Radio-frequency (RF) engineering and Radio-frequency (RF) testing, that includes additional costs. The cost varies with the frequency range, whether it is very high frequency (VHF), ultrahigh-frequency (UHF), or 700-800 MHz for public safety. Therefore, high cost involved in DAS deployment is hampering the growth of 4G infrastructure equipment market.



In April 2019, Smartfren Telecom, a leading telecom service provider in Indonesia, partnered with ZTE Corporation for the expansion of the 4G network. This partnership helped the company to offer an enhanced telecom network infrastructure in Indonesia. The improved coverage of 4G LTE network is playing a key role in market.



Significant growth of network traffic is one of the major drivers for the growth of the 4G infrastructure equipment market. Network traffic is the amount of data that moves across the internet at any given time. The exponential rise in the number of internet users, which is nearly 57% of the global population coupled with the increase in smartphones and mobile devices (4.68 billion users) lead to network traffic growth. The global number of internet users is expected to reach 4.8 billion people by 2022, and this in turn will result in rise in network traffic. As per the statistics provided by Cisco Visual Networking Index (VNI), the global IP traffic will reach an annual run rate of 2.3 Zettabytes in 2020, up from an annual run rate of 870.3 Exabytes in 2015. The emergence of new social media platforms and applications such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is also expected to drive the rise in network traffic in the forecast period. To accommodate such huge network traffic and deliver strong network bandwidth, telecom operators are expanding their 4G infrastructure equipment, which is expected to drive the 4G infrastructure equipment market in the forecast period.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global 4G Infrastructure Equipment market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the 4G Infrastructure Equipment market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the 4G Infrastructure Equipment market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the 4G Infrastructure Equipment market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the 4G Infrastructure Equipment market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



