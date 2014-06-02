4K Display Resolution Market Worth $371.35 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- According to a new market research report "4K Market by Product Types (Digital Camera, Monitor, Projectors, Smart TV, Smartphone and Tablets), Resolution, Application (Aerospace & Defense, Business & Education, Consumer Electronics, and Entertainment), and Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020", the total market is expected to generate revenue of $371.35 Billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 36.33% from 2012-2020.



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The major companies are AU Optronics Corp (Taiwan), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea).



Browse 110 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on "4K Market".



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4K Market offers four times the resolution of 1080p both horizontally and also vertically. The increased pixel size improves the picture clarity and provides the user exceptional viewing experience. This 4096x2160 resolution offers an ecosystem for content creation and is also uniquely modified for various applications such as aerospace & defense, business & education, consumer electronics, entertainment, retail & advertisement, and so on.



The report also presents the market trends which depicts the growth of the 4k display resolution market from 2014 to 2020. The report presents detail analysis of different segments for global which includes product types, resolutions, application, and geography. The analysis of global is done with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast growing application market segment. Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the major geographical markets give an overall view of the global market.



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The report provides the contribution of the 4k display resolution market with inclusive forecasts for revenue across product types, resolution, applications, and geography related to this market. The product type section is further segmented into camcorders, smart TVs, projectors, digital cameras, monitors, smartphones & tablets, and others. Applications of 4k display resolution include aerospace & defense, business & education, consumer electronics, entertainment, retail & advertisement, and so on. This report covers geographical regions which include Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, the Rest of the World (ROW).



The major companies are AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea).



This report presents the future of the global 4K market and industry from both technical and market-oriented perspectives with techno-market oriented roadmaps till 2020. This report describes the market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the 4K market and forecasts the market to 2020, based on product types, application, and geography. The report presents a detailed analysis of product type market such as camcorders, smart TVs, projectors, digital cameras, monitors, smartphones & tablets, and forecast the growth for each one of them. In geography, the report covers market of Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW (Rest of the World). In 2014, Americas is the largest geography in terms of market revenue for the 4K market. APAC, Europe, and ROW are also considered promising markets, along with China, Japan, India, Germany and the Middle East which provide impetus to the growth.



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The report profiles 12 promising players with a SWOT analysis of key players in the 4K Market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture, where a large number of small players have become a force to reckon with. The market is witnessing a series of new product launch announcement and partnership across the value chain. Some big announcement by small and big players is expected in the coming months. Some of the key players in the 4K market are AU Optronics Corp (Taiwan), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea).



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