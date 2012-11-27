4MyMates 'The Dark Matters' Film Project Launches It's Trailer, Set & Filmed in Cornwall

Cornwall, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- People who wish to see what all the hype is over are asked to pop along and view The Dark Matter's Official Trailer via the Directors YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWBF0aUTzAg&feature=plcp



A little history about Jason the Director for these films. Jason is a dedicated and passionate person who over the years has had a driving passion for the film and animation industries. Jason has decided to undertake a complete career change from a Nightclub & Business Marketing Consultant role to the managing director of an independent film company 4MyMates.



Jason has had a history of success throughout his professional career within the late night entertainment industry over the last 8 years, Jason feels safe in the knowledge and skills he has that 'The Dark Matters' will have unprecedented exposure that will yield results for the films and their ultimate success. Jason now feels it is time to finally take the time to work towards his dream career within the film industry.



Dark Matters, as one can see, certainly has a lot of promise and already a large following of support from all around the world. The entire project is going to be filmed, produced and released within South-West Cornwall, Cast and Crew auditions have already begun and people are urged to apply for roles asap to avoid missing out.



As an independent company and one lead by a managing director with a passion for helping local people & businesses, Jason is wanting to involve as many local applicants into these films as possible. Jason aims not only to spark huge interest but also to help inspire people into taking up their ultimate dreams & becoming successful themselves.



The twist for this set of films may not be as noticeable as many would think, Jason and 4mymates have decided to film this entire project using DSLR'S, Jason believes that “the flexibility dslr's give to the modern filmographer is surprisingly huge in comparison to traditional set up's, It is also a lot more cheaper too”. Jason is confident that the end results will be as good as that seen in traditional films.



