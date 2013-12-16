4OVER4.COM Curates List of Must-Know Designers, Design Resources and Modern Artists for US Creatives

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- On December 2013, 4over4.com the green online printing company, published on its official blog: 10 Interesting Things (and People) Every Designer Should Know About, based on some of the most innovative and creative blogs and people on the web.



In the post different types of art projects, design and architecture resources and DIY guides are highlighted, given their importance to designers, art students, ad agencies and others with a general interest in art and design.



One of their representatives stated: “Our goal is to give our readers and clients the opportunity to follow and discover interesting bloggers, artists, photographers and others from diverse areas of the visual arts.”



4OVER4.COM is known for their top quality printing services for business cards, printed envelopes, headshots and more. In addition to having a strong presence in the visual arts as photo canvas prints providers among other services.



According to the post, the the goal is to provide inspiration and practical information for people trying to accomplish some of their own creative projects.



The 4over4.com post makes it easy for the reader to follow each topic by providing onlya sneak peak of each piece of content, increasing audience expectations thus encouraging visits to listed resources. Users may find the most significant takeaways in each snippet.



To request more information about this blog post by 4over4.com, please send an e-mail to support@4over4.com or call 718-932-2700 and request additional sales promotions on their photo canvas prints.



About 4over4.com

4over4.com is an online printing service located in New York City, specializing in postcards, business cards, brochures, posters, greeting cards, booklets, letterheads, envelopes, rack cards, bookmarks, labels and stickers, vinyl banners, canvas prints, and all other printing needs. They offer quality prints at exceptional prices, fast turnarounds (even same day service) and leading industry minimums, for home offices, small business, designers and even entrepreneurs.