4OVER4.COM Launches Business Hangtags Printing Service at Its Online Store

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Leading NY business printer 4OVER4.COM customers can now access an expanded business hangtags printing service featuring more paper types and quality options for great hangtag products that make a difference every time. Top NY business printing services provider 4OVER4.COM provides leading digital and offset printing services including building signs printing, sticker printing, wine labels printing, bumper stickers printing, invitation printing and other premium printing services for businesses.



Hangtags are useful for product labeling as well as promotional applications. Hangtags can carry product information including clothing sizes, material types and designer information. On the promotional side, hangtags can also carry subtle promotional messages along with product information.



4OVER4 now offers hangtags printing in 6 paper types including 14pt gloss cover, 14pt uncoated cover (30% PCW), 16pt gloss cover, 13pt uncoated cover (100% PCW), 14pt white linen, and 15pt synthetic plastic.



4OVER4 hangtags are also now available in 6 sizes including 2" x 2", 2" x 3.5", 2" x 6", 2.5" x 2.5", 3" x 3" and 3" x 4". Customers can now order between 100 and 100,000 prints at a time.



"Hangtags are excellent promotional materials, and at 4OVER4 we are glad to be able to offer our clients an improved hangtags printing service with more quality options for great products that make a difference," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about hangtags printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/Hangtags, email support (at) 4over4 (dot) com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.