4OVER4.COM, Printing Industry Leader, Now Providing Rigid Signs in Foam Core, Coroplast and Rigid PVC

Doral, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Leading innovator in the online printing industry, 4OVER4.COM, is proud to announce newly enhanced features to its wide array of creative products. Unique rigid signs in Coroplast, PVC rigid plastic and foam core are now available for purchase online. Offering lots of durable options and professionally mediums for advertising, business owners will find multiple uses for 4OVER4.COM’s rigid signs. With no large minimums required, they can purchase several individual signs for any occasion or season.



As the expert printer explains on the product description, foam core prints are constructed of durable white foam core in different paper types. Customers can get them in one of nine popular sizes available or take advantage of the custom size option. Great for conventions, schools and local business announcements or decorations.



PVC rigid plastic signs are 4OVER4.COM’s innovative solutions to traditional posters that can get easily damaged and faded. Great for inexpensive home decorating or as retail store displays, PVC rigid plastic signs make a winner advertising tool from mom and pop shops to large retail chains.



With years of experience using the highest quality materials in printing products, 4OVER4.COM offers its customers resitant and effective advertising tools, including Coroplast signs, which are also available on the website for direct orders using the convenient instant price calculator. Providing effective and inexpensive advertising, Coroplast signs by 4OVER4.COM are ideal for anyone from roofers, landscapers, contractors to realtors.



4OVER4.COM is a professional custom printer based in New York that offers state-of the-art products to fit personal and commercial needs. For further information, visit the company website or call (718) 932-2700 to talk to a representative. 4OVER4.COM opened new business offices in Poland to offer their internet printing services in Warsaw (Drukarnia in Polish).



