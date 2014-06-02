4over4.com Provides List of Tips Explaining How to Use Stickers & Roll Label Printing to Boost Business

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- 4over4.com, online printing leading company, posted a new article on their official blog, to help business owners to boost their sales and customer’s attention with stickers and roll label printing.



The post offers marketing advices for companies that want to position their brand, with the help of logo stickers and roll labels, so they can make their logo and image recognizable among the general public, creating an instant association with the product they sell.



There are great benefits when it comes to using these products, they are cost effective, relatively easy to design and even more to print; plus they can be made in bulk and put in selective products for special promotions or sale seasons.



According to this blog, using stickers and roll labels to personalize marketing materials such as bags and shipping boxes, adding promotions to customers’ orders, nutritional or ingredients information, or even giving the product package a quick makeover; are some of the best ways both print products can be used to enhance packages and get more attention.



For further information about stickers, roll labels or any other product offered by 4over4.com, please contact (718) 932-2700 to talk to a representative. The online printing company (Drukarnia in Polish) recently started a partnership in Poland that allows them to offer their many services in the European country.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered a free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.