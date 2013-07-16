4th Annual Gluten Free Awards Coming Soon

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The Annual Gluten Free Awards will be rolling into their 4th consecutive year hosted by the website GFreek.com. “The awards program continues to be a success because of the gluten-free community. They take the time each year to vote and make sure their favorites get recognized. Unlike most award programs that rely on a panel of experts, we empower the entire gluten-free community to get engaged. I couldn’t imagine it any other way. The Gluten-Free Awards will forever be a consumer driven program”, Josh Schieffer; Co-Founder of the Annual GFA’s.



This year’s award program has grown into 40 gluten-free categories. “Each year, we get requests from either the gluten-free community or a business who feels they have the best gluten-free product but no category to support it. It’s hard to believe that we only had 15 categories the first year we launched. The popularity of the program has grown so much that the nominees and winners will be now highlighted in The Gluten-Free Buyers Guide. We found that the awards program helped not only the gluten-free consumer make purchasing decisions but retailers and distributors. Having the awards program in buyers guide makes perfect sense. It’s essentially a gluten-free shopping guide designed to showcase only the best products.” Jayme Schieffer; Co-Founder of the Annual GFA’s.



The buyers guide will highlight the 40+ categories and every product submission. The top three in each category will be highlighted and the others will be classified as runner-ups. The guide will have insightful information, carefully designed to help those transitioning into a gluten free lifestyle. Ultimately the goal is to connect the gluten-free community with only the best gluten free products, services, and organizations. The Gluten Free Buyers Guide will be available to all major supermarkets, gastroenterology associations, national and local dietitians free of charge. The guide will be available for immediate download to the general public via the Amazon Market Place at no cost.



About The Annual Gluten Free Awards

Founded in 2010, the Annual Gluten Free Award has been the premier award honoring outstanding gluten free products, organizations, and services. Winners represent the best work of the most respected gluten free non-profits, food producers, bloggers, and authors in the world. For the fourth consecutive year, GFreek.com has given the voting responsibility to the gluten-free community.



The most notable award categories:



Best Gluten Free Beer

Best Gluten Free Cereal

Best Gluten Free Non-Profit Organization

Best Gluten Free Make Up

Best Gluten Free Vacation Destination

Best Gluten Free Magazine

Best Gluten Free Pasta

Best Gluten Free Supplement



G Freek started as a small family business designed to provide the gluten free community with unbiased, consumer driven data. Josh and Jayme Schieffer (Founders) are parents of a child that has Celiac Disease. After their son’s diagnosis they gutted the fridge and pantry of gluten containing products and went to the health food store to re-stock. Josh and Jayme soon realized how expensive some of the food was and how awful it tasted. On the other hand, some products tasted great and cost little to no more than their gluten containing counterparts. Josh and Jayme struggled to find a single resource containing unbiased opinions about gluten free products and services so they developed The Annual Gluten Free Awards. Josh has now been diagnosed with Celiac Disease and is on a mission to make life easier for those who get diagnosed and/or are intolerant to gluten. The Gluten-Free Award winners are the backbone of the gluten free industry. They are the VPs, bloggers, chefs, small business owners, large business owners, parents and others that drive our industry forward and set the bar of excellence high.



