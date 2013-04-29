ForexMinute Highlights 4XP Services and Features, Brings a Nutshell Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- “4XP platform is designed particularly to address the requirements of global forex investors”, quoted ForexMinute “as the websites can be accessed in a wide number of languages used across the world.”



The portal also discussed highly of the convenience 4XP offered to its traders. “The website is also convenient to operate as the information related to the trading platforms, company profile, account registration, as well customer service is well organized. The broker also focuses on security online payments and transactions, which is an essential attribute that any investor looks for in a trading platform”, quoted ForexMinute.



4XP is a renowned online broker for providing traders with an exceptional and user-friendly trading platform, making deposits easy via various methods like credit card, wire transfer, e-banking, money bookers, Neteller, Liberty Reserve, and Payoneer. ForexMinute further praises 4XP for its 24/6 customer support for their hassle-free query solving abilities.



Concluding the 4XP review, ForexMinute calls it “one of the better brokers among all.” The broker offers top quality customer support, multiple platforms, various trading products, amongst many other notable services, which ensures traders to continue with 4XP once they join it.



About ForexMinute

ForexMinute is the world’s leading forex news website, providing investors all the required tools to become a top class forex trader. The ForexMinute.com team offers global investors an array of resources, including financial news & reviews by the minute, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, forex tools, banc de binary review and much more. The aim of ForexMinute is to provide investors the leading forex education tools, so they can visit their leading forex portal whenever it suits them.



For more information, visit http://www.forexminute.com or call +1 800 758 5780



You can have the ForexMinute newsletter delivered to you each trading day. Simply sign up today. You will be kept up to date on the latest market action. It’s free and simple -http://www.forexminute.com/newsletter.