5 Best Blu-Ray Players Now Featured at PCMAG Website - Good Quality and Affordable Price

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- PCMAG website has recently released its list of the 5 best Blu-ray players for 2013. This list covers quality Blu-ray players that are available at affordable price and with state-of-the-art performance. All of them could play Blu-ray discs, support 3D video, stream content from the web, and serve as a hub for entertainment at home.



The Blu-ray Player topping on PCMAG's list is Oppo BDP-103. PCMAG editor Will Greenwald reviewed that it is "one of the most expensive Blu-ray players on the market". The equipment is priced at $499 but comes with a load of high-end features, like 4K upscaling, playing discs of all types (3D Blu-ray discs included), converting 2D content to 3D, etc. It provides people a direct access to a wide selection of online services. It even features 7.1-channel analog output and an MHL-enabled HDMI input. For people who are audiophile or videophile, Oppo BDP-103 player is the top recommendation.



The second on the list is LG BP730, which delivers similar excellent high-def picture quality and many other features to Oppo BDp-103, like 3D, 4K upscaling, access streaming services and a web browser. The most stand-out point is, the device is priced at $199.99 only. Besides, it's reviewed that the player could load discs consistently in less than 20 seconds. Actually, people could get a Blu-ray player at more affordable price yet with oh-so-amazing features.



The third-highest-rated model by PCMAG editor is Panasonic DMP-BDT230. Panasonic has released some of the best budget Blu-ray players each year, and the latest crop has yielded the DMP-BDT230. While the Blu-ray player is less than $150, it is still excellent in hardware features. It packs a host of streaming video options, web browsers, 3D support, HDMI and analog surround output.



The Sony PlayStation 3 and Samsung BD-F7500 are also on PCMAG's list of top Blu-ray players. The 2 players won high praise for fully supporting Blu-ray disc playback, accessing online services like other players, 3D playback, HDMI output, etc. The highlight of PS3 is that the device is the perfect combination of Blu-ray player and game console. PS3 is $301.27 priced and Samsung BD-F7500 is at the cost of $247.99.



Above are the top recommended Blu-ray players by PCMAG website. However, as with the implementation of region codes for Blu-rays, Blu-ray player sold in a specific geographical region are designed to play only discs authorized by the content provider for that region. So for people who need a player to play Blu-ray movies in all region codes, a piece of multi region Blu-ray player software is a great helper.



