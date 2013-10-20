5 Best Free DVD Authoring Software Available on Leawo Offer Completely Free Video to DVD Burning

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2013 -- DVD authoring software is used to convert digital videos to play on regular DVD player. For people who have videos of birthday parties, farewell celebrations, Christmas events, singing, dancing, playing pranks and all beloved memories hiding on cameras, and now think of using a DVD authoring software to transfer them to DVDs for playback on a DVD player or sharing with relatives and friends, they should turn their eyes on Leawo's new list of 5 best free DVD authoring software. The trusted multimedia solution provider recently made such a free DVD maker list to help people burn videos to DVD for totally free.



At present there are a plethora of free DVD burners online. It's quite difficult for people to get the best out of the bunch, since not all free DVD authoring software is created equal. But here what should be highlighted is Leawo only collected those with quite great reputation. The following are Leawo's 5 highly praised free DVD authoring programs:



1. DVD Flick (Windows Only)

2. DVD Styler (Windows, Mac OS X and Linux)

3. Windows DVD Maker (Windows 7/Vista)

4. AVStoDVD (Windows only)

5. iDVD (Mac OS X)



The first DVD authoring freeware on Leawo's list is DVD Flick, which is widely considered to keep a great balance between ease of use and DVD authoring power. The program could burn videos in over 45 formats to DVD disc or ISO Image; create stylish DVD menu for easier navigation; add external subtitles and more. One flaw for the app is it has stopped updating since 2009.



Here comes the second free video to DVD burner DVD Styler. As a cross-platform DVD authoring freeware, the program could not only burn video to DVD for playback on any standalone DVD player, but also create individually designed DVD menus. It supports NTSC/PAL DVDs, allows 4:3 or 16:9 aspect ratio selection and video/audio bitrate control, etc. DVD Styler is still in update.



The third best free DVD burner medal belongs to Windows DVD Maker. Actually there is no other option than Windows DVD Maker for Windows 7 users. The program is pre-installed on Windows 7 computer, supporting to burn videos in formats by Microsoft like WMV, ASF, MPG, etc. to DVD. For people wanting to author other media files with Windows DVD Maker, they need to convert them to Windows DVD Maker supported formats firstly.



The last two best DVD authoring freeware are AVStoDVD and iDVD. The former could create DVD from nearly all video formats on Windows, while the latter only supports to burn videos in a few media formats like QuickTime VR, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, Flash, etc. to DVD on Mac. If anyone wants to burn AVI, WMV, etc. to DVD via iDVD, it's better to use this video to DVD converter.



"We've been working to provide the best multimedia software solutions to worldwide consumers. This time we offer such a list of Top 5 Free DVD Authoring Software, aiming to help users convert video to DVD for totally free. Since then users have no need to look too far to find a bunch of DVD authoring freeware options on the internet." said Sophia, Manager of Leawo's International Marketing Department.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Copy, iTunes Cleaner, Total Media Converter Ultimate, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently Leawo is holding the 2013 Halloween Special Offer. Its hit Blu-ray Creator, getting DVD authoring software and Blu-ray authoring software into perfect combination, could be purchased at nearly 35% price off. For more details, please visit



http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.