5 Best Gift Ideas for Thanksgiving 2013, Leawo Shared

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Thanksgiving is coming up which means it's that time of year for get-togethers, parties, and, of course, dinners! When people are invited to friend's or someone else's house for Thanksgiving dinner, it's always nice to show up with something to express the appreciation. Nobody wants to arrive empty-handed. For those currently frustrated with which kinds of gift for giving, Leawo Software, the trusted multimedia solution provider, shares 5 best Thanksgiving gift ideas to help people out of the headache.



Here are Leawo's 5 best gift ideas for Thanksgiving 2013:

1. Gift Basket: A gift basket is a quite great gift idea for Thanksgiving, especially the basket comprising of an assortment of cookies, chocolates, nuts and other such goodies. Adding a bottle of wine or champagne to the basket is even the icing on the cake. Why Leawo gives such a gift idea? Actually all these gifts will come in handy if they are used on Thanksgiving dinner or after. Quite practical gift to send out warm thank you to the host for the wonderful Thanksgiving dinner.



2. Centre Piece for Table: The dinner table is the centre of attraction on the Thanksgiving Day as it comprises of all the delicacies that the host cooks. To add to the beauty of all the great food, gifting a centre-piece for the dinner tablet would be a nice idea. The centre- piece can be a good old vase, a silver candle stand or a show piece that goes with all the food.



3. Total Media Converter Ultimate: Another stunning Thanksgiving gift Leawo suggested, which is quite suitable for people planning to shoot some Thanksgiving celebration videos with their camcorder. Actually this versatile media converter could help people resolve the format incompatibility problem and let people play the precious Thanksgiving memories on media players or mobile devices without any limits. Besides, it can burn Thanksgiving footages to Blu-ray and DVD disc for conveniently sharing with family members, friends, etc. copy Blu-ray & DVD Thanksgiving movies, and fast download online Thanksgiving movies from video sites like YouTube.



4. Holiday Music CD: A holiday music CD is an extra special gift for host who may love to have a new music CD to play on Thanksgiving. Actually the CD songs are perfect for creating the right mood at the Thanksgiving Day, whether the host wants a light and reflective mood, hoppin' pop songs, or a backyard boogie.



5. Thanksgiving Flowers: Flesh flowers are the sweetest angels that can help easily express the admiration, gratitude and love to the recipients. They are also great decorations in the house, lifting people's spirit for thanksgiving season. If someone has been invited to the party at a very last moment, just gift some fresh flowers during the Thanksgiving celebration.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumer. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Total Media Converter Ultimate, iTransfer, Blu-ray Copy, Music Recorder, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Creator, iOS Data Recovery, iTunes Cleaner, PowerPoint to Video Pro to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently Leawo is running the 2013 Thanksgiving Special Offer. Its All-in-one media converter – Total Media Converter Ultimate is in totally 50% price off. For more information about the discount, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-thanksgiving-offer/.