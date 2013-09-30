5 Best Halloween Movies on 2013 Made Available by Leawo

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- With just a few days away from Halloween 2013, Leawo – the trusted multimedia solution provider made available 5 best Halloween movies for getting into the spooky mood easily. For people not overly interested in partying or too old to go out for trick-or-treating, they could go for a whole night of horror movies. And the top Halloween movie list revealed by Leawo cannot be missed out in Halloween 2013.



Witches, ghosts, creepy crawlers and monsters all unite on the annual celebration that is Halloween. While trick-or-treat and haunted house are great ways to get into the spooky mood, there is still nothing quite like a horror movie to give people a ghoulish scare. For people now struggling to find the best movies for Halloween 2013, Leawo's top Halloween movie list will do them the biggest favor. It's the time to reveal the 5 best Halloween movies on 2013.



1. Warm Bloodies: The film is based on the bestselling book of Isaac Marion, focusing on the relationship between Julie, a young woman and "R", a zombie leading to their eventual romance. Not so scary to be seen in Halloween, but it is a very good and funny romantic comedy.



2. The Cabin in the Woods: The Halloween wouldn't be scary at all if without some horror movies. For people planning to invite some friends to hold a scary movie party, The Cabin in the Woods should top on their 2013 Halloween movie must-see list. As a horror thriller bringing lots of fun, no one can miss out it this year.



3. World War Z: Based on Maximillian Michael "Max" Brooks' book World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War, the film is about the war between the worlds of human and zombies. This movie is must for all lovers of zombie movies this Halloween.



4. The Conjuring: The Conjuring is an American supernatural horror film based on a true story of Perron family, who lived in a dilapidated and secluded farmhouse at Harrisville, Rhode Island in the 70s. Ed and Lorraine Warren, world renowned real life paranormal investigators were called to assist the family as they were terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse. This bloodless horrifying and scary movie is one of the best for this year Halloween.



5. Mama: Based on the Argentine Muschietti's Mamá – a 2008 Spanish-language short film, the film is about the story of two young girls abandoned in a forest cabin, fostered by an unknown entity, Mama. When the girls were eventually found after five years and lived with their uncle, their life has been changed forever. The movie is filled with scary scenes as well as funny and enjoyable moments.



Above are the 5 best Halloween movies on 2013. For people wanting to watch them on mobile phone or smart tablet but now annoyed with the format incompatibility problem, they could use Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate to successfully enjoy those praised Halloween movies on any players. No format incompatibility problem will bother them anymore.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide people. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning product like Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, iTunes Cleaner, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. For more details about Leawo's 2013 Halloween special offer for Total Media Converter Ultimate, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.