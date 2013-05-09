5 County Clean out Has Just Announced Four New Ways They Can Keep Customer's Costs Low

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The team at 5 County Clean Out offer customers junk pickup, house cleaning, and junk removal in Philadelphia. 5 County Clean Out received a super service award from Angie’s list in 2012 and have quickly become known for offering a wide variety of services. The 5 County Clean Out team will do everything from removing a single item from a home, to providing full-service estate clean outs. Furthermore, 5 County Clean Out takes pride in being able to save customers money through an efficient business model. Now, 5 County Clean Out is informing customers about four new ways they can help to keep costs low.



The first way 5 County Clean Out is able to reduce costs has to deal with the way they transport items. Many companies will transport junk and other items in their intact form. For example, many companies would take an entire table and place it into their transport vehicle. Whereas, 5 County Clean Out takes the time to disassemble and condense items in an effort to transport more material in one trip. The reduced transportation costs translate into lower costs for 5 County Clean Out customers.



Another way 5 County Clean Out can save their customers money is by donating items to charity. Although it sounds odd, 5 County Clean Out can save money by donating non-recyclable items, furniture, and other house wares. Donating items allows for 5 County Clean Out to save money on disposal costs and it helps the community. 5 County Clean Out is also big on recycling. Not only can recycling help the environment, but 5 County Clean Out produces revenue through recycling. Again, the increased revenue from recycling translates into lower costs for the customers.



Finally, 5 County Clean Out also operates a retail store. At the store, 5 County Clean Out is able to re-sell items and sometimes offer customers a discounted rate. Regardless of the job, 5 County Clean Out has a business model that significantly reduces customer’s costs. The staff at 5 County Clean Out are always more than willing to answer any questions and free estimates are always provided.



