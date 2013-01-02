5 County Clean out Is Proud to Donate Gently Used Furniture for Less Fortunate

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- When it comes to furniture removal in Philadelphia, 5 County Clean Out is proud to now donate furniture that is unwanted by homeowners and give it to low-income families or for those in need. Many homeowners simply do not have the time or motivation to get rid of any unwanted furniture that is stored in their garage or basement, so that is why 5 County Clean Out now offers these services to remove any unwanted items, saving one both time and money. Having to dump old furniture takes manpower, time, and gas money to take it somewhere to properly dispose of it. With these services, homeowners will not have to worry about any of those factors and spend their free time with family and friends.



They strongly believe that it is unnecessary to fill up landfills with furniture that could be used and is very much suitable. Not only does this keep furniture out of landfills, it helps the environment, helps needy families, and gets rid of the clutter for those who needed furniture removal in Philadelphia. For some homeowners, they may be renovating or upgrading their home to a new and more sophisticated style that suits their needs the best. The simple donation of furniture can help those who are in need and allow others to spend their money on more important things like food, medication, and their children’s needs.



While some may be renovating their space, they may also need trash removal in Philadelphia to clear up any clutter that has been building up over the years. Whether one is moving away or getting rid of a deceased family members belongings, 5 County Clean Out will handle every haul with respect and care. When it comes to searching for a garbage removal company in Philadelphia and the Delaware County region, they can be sure that 5 County Clean Out is a responsible business that provides environmental friendly, cost-effective removal process.



About 5 County Clean Out

5 County Clean Out is dedicated to quickly handling the rubbish disposal requirements of business and homeowners throughout southeastern Pennsylvania to enable customers to make better use of their valuable time.



For more information on the full range of services and to obtain and instant quote visit http://www.5countycleanout.com.