5 County Clean out Now Offering Professional Cleaning for as Little as $200

The professionals at 5 County Clean Out have earned a reputation for being some of the best at junk removal in Philadelphia. In fact, in 2012, 5 County Clean Out received a super service award from Angie's list. Whether a customer needs a single item to be removed or an entire property full of appliances, 5 County Clean Out can handle the job. However, removal of junk and debris is just a portion of what 5 County Clean Out can do for customers. Now, for as little as $200, a professional maid cleaning service can be provided after removal of all items.



Depending on a customer’s needs, junk and debris removal may not be enough. 5 County Clean Out understands that certain situations call for extensive cleaning, beyond the scope of removing items. Many customers are looking to sell a property after being cleared out and other customers simply don’t have the time to clean. The need was apparent and now a maid service is being provided as an additional service. As with all of the services offered by 5 County Clean Out, a precise quote will be provided to the customer prior to the maid service being performed. However, most customers will only have to pay $200 for this professional cleaning service and that is a significant value.



The cleaning service is all encompassing and will leave any property in optimal condition. A thorough vacuuming of all carpets throughout the property will be performed. Properties without carpet will have a detailed cleaning of all other flooring. Also, customers will be provided with a thorough cleaning of bathrooms and kitchens. Other hard to reach areas in the property will be cleaned including windows and mirrors. Next time there is a need to clean and clear a property, 5 County Clean Out will be more than happy to handle the entire job.



About 5 County Clean Out

5 County Clean Out is dedicated to quickly handling the rubbish disposal requirements of business and homeowners throughout southeastern Pennsylvania to enable customers to make better use of their valuable time.



For more information on the full range of services and to obtain and instant quote visit http://www.5countycleanout.com.