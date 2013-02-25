5 County Cleanout Can Now Handle Labor Intensive Debris Removal in Montgomery County, PA

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- When it comes to removing large items or intensive debris removal it can be quite difficult. Whether it is an estate cleaning or one just wants to rid of an old hot tub that is taking up valuable space on the patio, 5 County Cleanout is now able to help in Montgomery County, PA. When in need of any debris removal in Montgomery County, the professionals will be sure to come out so no one has to lift a finger.



For those who may be moving into a new property and are not fond of having a hot tub outback of their property taking up prime entertaining area, they can have it hauled away without any added stress on top of the move. If one is purchasing a foreclosure or estate sale sold as is, it may be a good idea to have a professional take care of it. By contacting 5 County Cleanout for junk removal in Montgomery County, they will remove a hot tub, Jacuzzi, or other large items and also clean up the area when finished.



The professionals at 5 County Cleanout understand that when looking for a junk removal company in Montgomery County and the Philadelphia area, it is important for the job to be completed but also have a trustworthy and reputable company coming to one’s home. They know that not all homeowners think alike and the once desirable entertainment that was used on a fall or winter evening is now an eyesore. No matter what the condition is, whether working, broken, or just beat down from Mother Nature, the junk removal company of Philadelphia will haul the hot tub awaywith no problem. Call 5 County Cleanout today for any intensive junk removal services.



About 5 County Clean Out

5 County Clean Out is dedicated to quickly handling the rubbish disposal requirements of business and homeowners throughout southeastern Pennsylvania to enable customers to make better use of their valuable time.



