5 County Cleanout Now Offers Appliance Disposal Pickup

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- 5 County Clean Out is proud to now offer appliance disposal pickup. For home and business owners who have ever tried to move a refrigerator, industrial stove, freezer, or even washer and dryers, it can be an extremely difficult task depending on the manpower and help a person may have. The professionals at 5 County Clean Out will be more than happy to come out whenever is convenient to dispose of any appliance. For junk hauling in Philadelphia and appliance pickups, the cost may differentiate depending on the item and where it is located in the building. However, homeowners will be rest assured that 5 County Clean Out will give a precise rate as to what the haul is going to cost over the phone so there is no confusion.



5 County Clean Out understands that not all homeowners may be able to take on the heavy lifting and strenuous disposal of broken or old appliances. Junk hauling in Delaware County can also be dangerous, and improperly disposing of one’s appliance can do great harm to the environment. That is why the professionals at 5 County Clean Out will make sure all old appliances are disposed of properly. They are experts when it comes to junk pick up in Philadelphia and allows homeowners to be relaxed and not have to worry about the disposal of their old appliance and back breaking effort that it takes.



The friendly staff at 5 County Clean Out offers professional service for all appliance disposal pick-ups. With this service available it allows homeowners to spend their free time with friends and family and not spending hours trying to haul unwanted appliances. They want those to save time and money that would have been spent removing the appliance, disposing of it and traveling as well.



About 5 County Clean Out

5 County Clean Out is dedicated to quickly handling the rubbish disposal requirements of business and homeowners throughout southeastern Pennsylvania to enable customers to make better use of their valuable time.



For more information on the full range of services and to obtain and instant quote visit http://www.5countycleanout.com.