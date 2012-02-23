5 Days Left! EzW2 Software Speeds Up W2 and 1099 Preparation With the New Fast Date Upload Feature

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2012 -- W2 and 1099 Software provider, Halfpricesoft.com, released the new updated EzW2 2011 (version: 5.0.7) today. The new feature added to ezW2 software allows users to import employee lists, contractors lists and certain tax information from .csv files - a common format used by spreadsheet software. Now more users, including QuickBooks users, ezPaycheck users and Peachtree users, can speed up W-2 and 1099 filing with ezW2 software.



"It's important to us that ezW2 be exactly what our customers need it to be," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "Many of our users keep employee data in other software programs and wanted an easy way to import that data to ezW2."



Users can export their data from other programs and spreadsheets into the .csv format and then import it into ezW2 software. This saves customers time, because they don't have to enter all the information for each employee and contractor by hand. The data import function is straight forward and easy to use, says Dr. Ge



Price from just $39, the new ezW2 software combines versatility in features with affordability. It helps employers get ready for 2012 tax season in 8 ways:



(1) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(2) EzW2 can print all W-2 forms on white paper. The laser substitute forms of W-2 copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.

(3) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

(4) EzW2 can print 1099-MISC and 1096 Forms.

(5) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(6) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(7)Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(8) Support PDF feature and e-file feature



EzW2 is compatible with Windows 7 (64-bit or 32-bit). It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel. Available online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp for as little as $39 per installation, ezW2 is easy-to-use and affordable for any business.



The trial version is fully functional and there is no time limit to the trial offer. The trial version of ezW2 is limited only by printing a “SAMPLE” watermark on printed forms. To unlock the software for printing actual W2 and 1099 forms, customers simply purchase a license key online.



No more W-2 and 1099 filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.