5 Halloween Party Ideas to Make 2013 Halloween Party the Spookiest

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Halloween is still three weeks away, but people are already getting into the spooky spirit of the season right now. For those planning to host a Halloween party and needing some inspirations to gross friends out on the carnival, Leawo Software, the trusted multimedia solution provider, showed 5 creative Halloween party ideas to make 2013 Halloween party the spookiest and creepiest.



Leawo has gathered nearly everything people need to host the creepiest Halloween party, from homemade Halloween decorations to the creepy party food. Those shared ideas are surely to kick the Halloween party into high gear and put the party guests in a fright. Now follow Leawo's tips to make 2013 Halloween party a frightful fête.



1. Body Parts: Actually body parts are great decorations for a dimly-lit room at party time. Just have several bowls of body parts displayed to horrify friends. For instance, cut up a bunch of hot dogs lengthwise for severed fingers. Cook some spaghetti noodles and add some red and blue food coloring for veins. A bunch of cocktail onions rolling around in a bowl looks like eyeballs. Guests will never recover from the fright once seeing them!



2. Crunching Bones Underfoot: Spread some dried bread and pretzels under a rug. When guests walk across the rug it will sound like crunching bones underfoot.



3. Sound Effects: The hair-raising soundtrack is quite essential for a spooky Halloween party. Record several scary sounds and play them back during the festivity to creep guests out.



4. Lighting: When people have everything so dimly lit it's a good idea to have some reflective tape over the Exits. A black light bulb is always a good effect, especially if someone is dressed as a skeleton.



5. "Finger" Foods: people could make some Witch's fingers to scary their guests. Just coat pretzel rods with honey mixed with a dash of red food dye, and roll them in crushed peanuts. Dip the ends in the red-dyed honey for an extra bloody digit. They could still make some mad scientist drinks, like themed drinks, bloody glasses and more.



Once on the party, do remember to shoot the precious Halloween memories and then use Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate to burn those scary fun to DVD disc for conveniently sharing with friends. The tool can be still applied to upload Halloween records to YouTube so as to avoid the format incompatibility problem.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to delivering the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, iTunes Cleaner, Total Media Converter Ultimate, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. For more details about Leawo's 2013 Halloween special offer for Total Media Converter Ultimate, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.