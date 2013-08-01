5-HTP.net.au Launches New Diet Product Into the Australian Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- 5-HTP is a naturally occurring compound that is an essential precursor to the body’s synthesis of serotonin: a neurotransmitter that is used by the brain to regulate mood. It is found in a variety of sources, but most abundantly in the griffonia simplicifolia plant. This plant is often processed and refined to create natural supplements that are rich in 5-HTP.



One 5-HTP related website this is getting a lot of attention at the moment is 5-HTP.net.au, an Australian website that has gained prominence by selling a griffonica simplicifolia supplement that is specifically formulated to assist with weight loss. This supplement is quickly building up a reputation as an incredibly effective weight loss method.



A huge number of studies have been done into the link between serotonin and the appetite, and the majority of scientists agree that there is a strong link. The 5-HTP supplements available at 5-HTP.net.au boost the amount of serotonin available in the brain.



This rise in serotonin has two effects. Firstly, it boosts the mood, helping people avoid comfort eating and general depression. Secondly it helps to suppress the appetite, meaning that the user will eat smaller portions and avoid snacking. These two effects work together to create an incredible weight loss product.



A spokesperson for the site said: “The brain is a complex structure with a huge number of interlinked mechanisms. The parts of the brain that regulate mood are intimately linked to those that stimulate the appetite by interminable neural pathways. That’s why people often find themselves overeating to counteract their depression, and why people who continually suffer low moods also tend to be overweight. Boosting the amount of 5-HTP in the diet significantly helps to boost the mood in a natural, gradual way. Our supplements are the perfect way to change the chemistry of the brain to make weight loss easier, and halt any further weight gain. High levels of serotonin have been associated with weight loss time and time again, and the best way to stimulate this condition is by ingesting 5-HTP. Australia’s dieters can now obtain a high quality source of 5-HTP in Australia from our approved and vetted suppliers.”



About 5-HTP.net.au

5-HTP.net.au is a website that sells a 5-HTP supplement derived from griffonica simplicifolia, an incredibly abundant natural source of 5-HTP. The supplement has been specifically formulated to assist with weight loss.



For more information please visit http://5-HTP.net.au