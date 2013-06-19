5 Minutes of Research Can Lead to Buying a Better Garden Hose

New Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Most homeowners want a beautiful garden, but setting up one can be a different proposition altogether. You need some basic tools for the purpose and garden hoses figure prominently on the list of most important garden tools.



If you are a homeowner looking for best gardening hose for your specific use, then bestgardenhoses.com offers advice and suggestions. This informational Web site not only offers best garden hose advice for homeowners but also for offices, commercial enterprises, and industries setting up gardens on their premises.



The best garden hose varies depending on your use. A condo owner with plants on a deck will obviously have different needs than a gardening contractor for example. This site helps anyone choose the most appropriate hose or hoses for their needs. One size does not fit all.



“A great garden hose will resist abrasions, mildew and stains, have high quality fittings, a durable multi-ply design, be kink resistant, and have with a long warranty. Up to 8 ply hoses are available, and in general the more ply the more durable but not necessarily the best for your purposes,” says founder Bob Baldwin.



It is the mission of bestgardenhoses.com to provide the very best garden hose information, including product recommendations and where appropriate, reviews. They both scour the Internet for reviews and interview gardening experts.



Visitors will find all the details about best garden hoses at the site. You will find garden hose reviews, basics of using garden hoses, and information on different types of garden hoses like heavy duty, light duty, and soaker hoses. In addition, you will find information about accessories and storage options. These include reels, reel carts, fittings, hangers, holders, connectors, adaptors and more,



Bestgardenhoses.com regularly updates the site with latest garden hoses and tools for the current gardening season. They do the research for you so that in 5 minutes you have all the information you need to make an informed decision. Founded in 2009, they have many thousands of visitors a month availing themselves of the free research available.



BestGardenHoses.com is an informational Web site focusing on garden hoses and other tools. Started in 2009 when founder Bob Baldwin had trouble finding impartial information on buying a garden hose, it is updated regularly and visited by many thousands of gardening enthusiasts monthly.



