5 Mistakes to Avoid when Shopping for Bad Credit Home Loans

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- For those who want to buy a home, but don’t have the best credit, there is still an option. Bad credit home loans are out there and can help a person buy a home. However, there are some mistakes that can and should be avoided at all costs before applying for a loan. Here are five mistakes every person should avoid.



- Accepting a loan without checking a credit score. Never go shopping for a home loan without checking a credit score first. Everybody needs to know what kind of interest rates to expect when applying for a loan. Rates below 700 will be offered subprime rates.



- Signing documents without understanding every line. Never sign loan documents without understanding exactly what the monthly mortgage payment will be. There are hidden fees that can add hundreds of dollars to the monthly payment. Carefully read through every document to fully understand all the fees that will be tacked on to the base payment.



- Signing up for a lucrative loan before researching the company. Beware of mortgage scams. If something sounds too good to be true, it is very likely it is. There are several companies who offer bad credit home loans that look great, until all the fine print is read through.



- Jumping at the first loan offered. Don’t take the first loan offer without first comparing the terms of the loan to loans offered by other companies. It is up to every person to be their own best advocate. Don’t be afraid to ask for lower rates.



- Waiting to lock in an interest rate until closing. It is important to lock in an interest rate as soon as possible. Quotes fluctuate with the evolving mortgage rates. These rates can change as often as three times a day. A mortgage lender can lock the rate, holding it for a set amount of time while the loan goes through the underwriting process. Bad credit home loans will have higher interest rates. It is important to get the lowest possible rate locked in as soon as it comes available.



There are plenty of options for those who want to own a home, but do not have excellent credit. Bad credit home loans make it possible for every person to own their own home. Avoid doing these five things to increase the chances of securing the best loan possible, even with poor credit.



About Mark Clayborne

Mark Clayborne is the best-selling author of the book Hidden Credit Repair Secrets, and the creator of Self-Credit Repair Dispute software. To learn more on how Hidden Credit Repair Secrets can help you raise your credit score: Click here: http://linktrack.info/pramazonbookfv



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Media contact: Rose Clayborne

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