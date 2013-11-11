5% Monthly Gain Currency Trading Software Announces Trial First Month

Ziezmariai, Kaisiadoriu raj -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Rimantas Petrauskas, founder of EA-Coder.com, has announced this week that his proprietary Foreign Currency trading signals software known as VavaTrade is now available to currency traders with a one dollar first month trial. Currency traders will now be able to preview this trading software for an entire month at no risk because of this new promotional offer.



VavaTrade is a profitable fully-automated Forex trading signal service. Third-party verification of VavaTrade's performance on a real money live account is available at http://www.myfxbook.com/members/vavatrade2/daily-f-real-money-account/306122 where gains of more than 150% have been documented since April 2012.



These types of returns are unparalleled in the traditional financial markets. Currency trading, however, is one of the spheres where successful traders can earn a few percent return per month and possibly more. Hundreds of thousands of people are attracted to the potential profits that Forex currency trading offers. Very few traders will have consistently profitable results.



Petrauskas says that his robot had been a good performer with some months showing more than 800 pips in profit. But Petrauskas always reminds his Forex clients to trade conservatively with preservation of capital as the highest possible priority. "There are months of drawdown, as there are with almost all currency trading strategies," adds Petrauskas, "but fortunately the winning months have made up for the times of drawdown and have provided us with a stable and highly profitable forex trading robot. I am proud of its development and happy that it is serving many successful forex traders with nearly 5% per month returns on average since inception."



Foreign currency traders are often impressed with VavaTrade's ability to trade currency price breakouts. Breakout trading is one of the practices most closely followed by a large percentage of Forex traders. As a fundamental strategy, breakout trading has been used for hundreds of years by financial traders.



For more information about this VavaTrade software, visitors are encouraged to stop by VavaTrade.com for information regarding this $1 dollar first month trial and to view more information about the software's performance.