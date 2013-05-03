5 Spring Summer 2013 Color Fashion Trends

Rotterdam, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Spring Summer 2013 celebrates a wide array of vibrant colors. It's not about one color anymore as the as Spring Summer 2013 color fashion trends display an array of bright pastels, neon and bold colors which will make their way into your wardrobe and can be worn by itself, color blocked or in harmony creating a chic fashion color palette.



Color Trend 1: Mint Green



Pastel colors are back this Spring Summer 2013 season with Lavender and Mint Green at the forefront. Fresh, sophisticated and versatile, mint green is a color that be worn with neutral, pastel shades and enhances our feminine edge.



Color Trend 2: Neon Colors



Be ready for a color splash because the neon colors from the 80's and 90's will not go unnoticed. Dare to make a colorful fashion statement with on trend neon clothes, accessories, shoes and make up.



Color Trend 3: Blue



Blue is a classic color that never fails to impress. Suitable for every occasion, a chic blue makes for a sophisticated color combination paired with burgundy, off white, yellow and red.



Color Trend 4: Lavender



Lavender is a beloved color in fashion, nature and in the home. And ever since Kelly Osbourne started the lavender hair color trend, it surely made its entrance in the beauty world. It's rapidly becoming this year's favorite pastel color.



Color Trend 5: Hot Pink



And last but not least Hot Pink! The happy character of this color not only complements every skin tone it also has positive effects on your mood. Make a colorful beauty- and fashion statement this Spring Summer 2013 by adding a pop of pink on your lips, eyes and wardrobe.



