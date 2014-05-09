5 Star Book Has "Touch of Velvet in an Iron Glove"

Cypress, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- How we feel about ourselves plays a critical role in our overall success and negative feelings can cause us to sell ourselves short and impede our ability to reach our highest potential. In an effort to help women achieve higher levels of personal success, author Kristen Clark wrote this exciting new book as a result of her own personal experience and readers everywhere are in agreement.



As the author explains, this book is just what women need in today’s world.



“Ninety percent of all women want to change at least one aspect of their physical appearance. Only four percent of all women think they are beautiful. Most women struggle to accept compliments, speak up for themselves, or put their needs first. But when we allow ourselves to grow spiritually and connect with God, our confidence naturally increases. This is the result and lasting effect of knowing God and in knowing Him we overcome feelings of inferiority, insignificance, and worthlessness.” Clark goes on to say, “Without God, my best intentions become the target of fear. I rationalize and justify behavior that contradicts my efforts and I start to question my ability. And I’m not alone in this.”



Since its release earlier this year, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



Bil Howard for Readers’ Favorite said, “Using God’s Word as the foundation for each part of her work, Kristen allows Christian women to see that it’s okay, even encouraged by the scriptures to be self-confident and that all of us can find our worth in how God views us and build upon that. Though I am a man, my experience as a residential treatment counselor for adolescent women drew me to this book. Becoming a Woman of Worth was and is exactly what many of the young ladies that I have worked with needed to have in their hands and in their hearts.”



Barbara Arent wrote, “I wish Becoming a Woman of Worth had been available when I was facing divorce after 18 years of marriage. I have since come to realize I was in textbook depression with a non-existent self-worth. While reading the book, I often nodded my head in agreement with the author.”



“In a world where unrealistic role models try to persuade us to be something impossible to attain, Ms. Clark rights the ship and puts us on a path we can maintain in the real world. I was inspired by this book,” says Priscilla Wiseman



‘Becoming a Woman of Worth: Creating a More Confident You’ is available now: http://tinyurl.com/mnnbrm2.



It can also be purchased from Barnes & Noble and CreateSpace.



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://becomingawomanofworth.com



About the Author: Kristen Clark

Kristen Clark is an author, speaker, and confidence coach with a passion for celebrating a real transformation. She is the creator of HisSideoftheLookingGlass.com, designed to help women see themselves as God sees them in an effort to develop confidence for increased personal success.



In her spare time, she embraces her love of reading and photography, and enjoys life with her husband, Lawrence. She lives in Cypress, TX.



Contact

Kristen Clark / 281-795-8890 / kristen@kristenclark.org