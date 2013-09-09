5 Tips for Choosing the Right Flooring and Carpet in Michigan Homes Offered by Ropposch Brothers

Port Huron, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Ropposch Brothers wants to help homeowners with the overwhelming task of choosing new floor coverings or carpet in Michigan homes with five tips from their flooring experts.



Like most stores selling flooring in Michigan, Ropposch Brothers Floor Covering has hundreds of products on their floor. They know how difficult it is to find the right flooring with the right project when a customer has so many options. Their website states that a 2011 survey by Scarborough Research, a provider of consumer and media research, indicated that roughly 23 million Americans were looking to install new carpets and floor covering. That same survey found that many Americans put the importance of quality flooring above other home remodeling tasks such as replacing roofs and windows, adding exterior paint or remodeling their bathroom. Ropposch Brothers understands that flooring is a huge investment for their Michigan customers. They also know that the following tips helps customers discover the right flooring fit for their home.



Before a customer even begins shopping for floors they should determine these five factors:



1. Consider the room for which they are selecting the flooring.

2. Consider how much maintenance they are willing to do.

3. What is the budget?

4. What is the time frame?

5. What is the family’s lifestyle?



Answering these basic questions about flooring needs helps customers shop with a game plan. For instance, a family’s lifestyle helps determine whether or not they choose carpet or hardwood flooring in Michigan home. Ropposch Brothers can also help customers narrow down their choices based on budget and maintenance concerns.



Once these key factors are determined, Ropposch Brothers Floor Covering can help customers look for the perfect fit from their wide range of products including vinyl, carpet, hardwood, tile, cork, or area rugs. The company knows that many times simply helping customers choose the best flooring for their needs isn't enough. That's why they offer custom installation that ensures that no matter the specifics of a certain job their professionals can work with care and precision whether they are installing wood flooring in Michigan, cork floors or any other floor covering



About Ropposch Brothers Floor Covering

Ropposch Brothers Floor Covering has been providing professional flooring installation services since 1953, offering the added advantage of services such as custom flooring and free in-home assessments. Family owned and operated for over fifty years, Ropposch Brothers has built a reputation for excellent customer service and quality products in the Blue Water and Thumb areas of Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.ropposchbrothers.com