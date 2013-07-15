5 Top-Selling Columbia Women's Freezer II Summer Dresses Featured at the-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- The-New-Fashion.com have recently been looking at some of the most popular summer dresses in 2013, and have decided to take a closer look at the Columbia Women's Freezer II dresses in particular because these are currently some of the top-sellers.



This particular dress is made from polyester and is designed to be light and comfortable, which is obviously what many women want during the hot summer months.



It is made using an SPF50 fabric so that it offers maximum protection from the sun, and it also makes use of something called omni-freeze technology, which basically enables people to stay cool even when it gets really hot.



This dress is available in 5 different colors, all of which are pictured in this latest blog post. There is a plain blue, black and red dress, as well as a red patterned dress and a light blue patterned dress, which are arguably even more attractive than the single-color ones.



A spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"No-one likes getting sticky, sweaty and uncomfortable when it is boiling hot outside, so these Columbia Freezer II dresses are ideal because they are specifically designed to help women stay cool."



"The fact that all of the different designs look amazing and have flattering lines is also a massive bonus as well, and overall I think it is easy to see why the Columbia Freezer II dress is one of the top-sellers at the current time, particularly as they are all available for less than $60."



Anyone that would like to find out more about these Columbia Freezer II dresses, or check out the 5 different colors and styles, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2013/07/15/columbia-womens-freezer-ii-dresses/



