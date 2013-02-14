5 Ways Independent Authors, Musicians and Artists Are Promoting Themselves in 2013

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- In today’s Internet world, knowing how to promote your skills as an author, musician or artist has become at once more complicated and yet more personable and accessible.



The emergence of social media over the past few years has given rise to numerous ways to promote the craft of an artist. Building fan bases, putting out new material and interacting with people interested in their work has allowed artist to become more accessible.



Here are five proven ways independent artists are using social media to effectively promote their music, books and movies. These methods can help create a level playing field when competing with the “big names” like Sony, BMG and HBO.



Video Views



There is little doubt that YouTube, Vimeo and MetaCafe channels have had an enormous impact on the social media scene over the past five years. For most authors, musicians and artists, such lofty expectations as having a “viral” video may seem far fetched, but using video as part of your social media promotions can have a powerful impact. Whether you are creating a “book trailer” by reading a chapter from you new book, showing off a new painting or creating a music video, it is invaluable to add visual media to your promotion plans. Then, to get that video ranking higher in the search engines, you can add thousands of YouTube views and comments, which can be purchased to add weight to your video. People tend to be more likely to watch your work if they see that others have done so, this is where having YouTube views can greatly build up your standing.



Twitter Followers



Twitter has become one of the best ways to keep in contact with fans. The short text or video messages are perhaps the best way to keep your audience up on events of the day. Artists can update their fans on the latest book, film or music video, promote their latest artistic creations and let them know about upcoming book signings, exhibitions or publicity events. You can even purchase more active Twitter followers to help boost your profile and add interest to your tweets. Having more followers adds gravitas to your standing.



Pinterest



Easily one of the fastest growing social media sites on the web, Pinterest has attracted an entirely new audience to the Internet. Here, you can “pin” up your latest work and have it spread throughout this community quickly. Plus, you can actually purchase re-pins, likes and followers to add more weight to your presence, which in turn builds up an even larger fan base.



Instagram Likes



Instagram is easily one of the biggest social media networks on the Internet and it only seems to be growing every day. Having Instagram “Likes” added to your photos will boost your prominence as more people will become aware of your latest works which broadens the fan base exponentially.



Press Release



Online press releases about your latest book, artwork or music release are a powerful and very inexpensive way of promoting your work. Press releases are used by all types of media outlets and are one of the best methods in how to advance your latest works. Whether it’s announcing a personal appearance or promoting your newest music video, the online press release is a very powerful marketing tool. Companies like Mohr Publicity can place you into 100 Top News Sites virtually overnight at very affordable prices-something that was virtually impossible in years past.



With these innovative online promotional tools authors, musicians and filmmakers finally have a fighting chance to compete with bigger companies. Just be sure to go with a reputable publicity agency like Mohr Publicity to insure safe, genuine growth that attracts fans and traffic in the weeks and months to come.



