5 Ways to Find the Best Secured Credit Cards

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- A person who needs to repair, or build up their credit, may want to look at signing up for one or more secured credit cards. With this type of card, a person makes a deposit and can then make charges up to that amount. One can charge purchases, and either pay off the balance or make minimum payments over time. The credit card holder, though, is responsible for ensuring the company that supplied the card reports it to the three major credit bureaus. There are five main things a person can do to find the best secured cards.



-The first thing to do is to check with a credit union. Many offer secured credit cards to members. Sometimes they also waive application and annual fees. They often offer low interest rates and additional options for rebuilding credit.



-The next way is to examine credit-card comparison websites. This is a good way to look at the good and bad points of the cards side-by-side and see which one is really best for each personal situation. A person can use what they learn to then research individual cards better.



-The third way to find the best secured credit cards is to look at how much a person should spend in fees and interest rates. Some available cards offer zero processing or application fees. A person should also choose an interest rate they are comfortable with to prevent potential problems later on.



-Another way is to look at the credit limit. The limits vary drastically by card, so it is important for a person to know what they sign up for ahead of time. A small credit limit could be a hindrance to one’s financial well being later on.



-Finally, in deciding on a card, look at the additional benefits that certain card issuers allow for. Some cards offer reward points while a person is building or repairing their credit. This can be a great tool in generating some potential money for the user. The benefits, again, vary by card so prepare to read the fine print and understand exactly what the credit card issuer offers.



Secured credit cards can really become beneficial to one’s financial future if they are willing to invest the time in doing some research ahead of time. Following these simple steps may just be the boost one needs to set the pace for improved credit for a lifetime.



About Mark Clayborne

Mark is the best-selling author of the book –Hidden Credit Repair Secrets available at Amazon.com.He is also a certified credit consultant, FICO Pro Expert and proven writer with over 100 articles written in the area of credit repair. Get Your Free Chapter on How To Raise Your Credit Score. Click here.



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