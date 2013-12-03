5 Ways to Maintain Good Kidney Health and Avoid Kidney Damage

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- This article of how to maintain good kidney health and avoid kidney damage is offered by http://www.healkidneydisease.com and Robert Galarowicz ND – Founder of Healthy Kidney Publishing and the author of The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program.



The world is on the verge of facing a kidney disease epidemic. It has already started and health experts from around the world see no way of stopping it. With the diabetes epidemic, which is responsible for 50% of kidney failure in the United States, will only continue to grow as the baby boomer population of America continues to age.



In other parts of the world, such as Africa, kidney disease is increasing at a fast rate due to environmental toxins causing the pollution of water ways.



Costa Rica has declared a state of emergency with kidney disease, as the crop workers are suffering from dehydration induced kidney failure.



The reasons are numerous and vast of why our current day society is facing the increasing challenges of kidney disease.



Medical doctors, nutritionist and health experts all agree that nutrition, diet and lifestyle are the most important factors for preventing kidney damage, avoiding kidney failure and living a good life free of symptoms.



Here are 5 ways to maintain kidney health and avoid kidney damage. The also include links to youtube.com videos to learn more about the topic:



1. Exercise to help detoxify the kidneys and support overall health. Exercise can never be underestimated when it comes to kidney disease. It helps keep the blood pressure low and also studies have even shown that it can reduce inflammation. Reducing inflammation is essential in kidney disease as every form of this disease has inflammation. Exercising with chronic kidney disease can also prevent premature death.



Watch a video to Learn more about these studies, how and what types of exercise to do and not do:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8PHJB-aox4



2. Hydrate by drinking clean water instead of sugary sodas or drinks. The kidneys love water and water loves the kidneys. Good clean water can help remove toxins that are harmful to the kidneys and harmful to the body. Drink at least 8, eight ounce glasses of water per day. Green tea can be used in place of water.



Watch a video to learn more about why sodas are harmful and create kidney damage:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8n4SEItstg



3. Limit the use of over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription painkillers that contain ibuprofen. Be aware that this class of medication known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) shrinks and destroys blood vessels in the kidneys. To help minimize kidney damage avoid these OTC products.



Watch a video to learn more about why Tylenol and other OTC medications are bad for the kidneys:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70hPeUTlim4



4. Eat kidney friendly foods that protect and heal kidney damage such as apples, extra virgin olive oil, cabbage, cauliflower, and strawberries. Many of these foods are filled with antioxidants, health-boosting phytochemicals and anti-inflammatory properties, which all help improve kidney function.



Watch a video to learn more about what foods are toxic to the kidneys:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNefQ14SepM



5. Eat high fiber foods and take fiber supplements. High fiber foods and supplements have shown to improve kidney function by removing harmful toxins. Fiber has the ability to sweep up, absorb, harmful toxins and safely remove them from the body. In turn this reduces the stress on the kidneys boosting the kidney function



Watch a video to learn about what foods, how much and what type of fiber supplements to use:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9i8WpnP_03M



About Healthy Kidney Publishing

Healthy Kidney Publishing provides ebooks and books to the generally public about natural ways to improve kidney function and avoid dialysis. The company’s materials include diet, supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs and lifestyle techniques along with medications to heal kidney disease.



Learn more about Healthy Kidney Publishing premier product, The “No Dialysis Needed” All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program, click the link… How To Improve Kidney Function



Media Contact

Healthy Kidney Publishing

1 Sears Dr. FL#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

support@healkidneydisease.com